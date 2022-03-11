Mogo (TSE:MOGO) PT Set at C$8.00 by Raymond James

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) has been given a C$8.00 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MOGO. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of TSE MOGO opened at C$2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of C$201.56 million and a P/E ratio of -21.64. Mogo has a 1 year low of C$2.38 and a 1 year high of C$15.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.03.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

