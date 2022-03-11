Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SOFI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $149,841.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 46,223 shares of company stock valued at $448,597. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,092,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 57,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 24,832 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,956,000 after buying an additional 8,637,411 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

