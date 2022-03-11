The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.86

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.86 and traded as low as $7.34. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 223,222 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.9531 dividend. This is an increase from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

