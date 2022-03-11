The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.86

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.86 and traded as low as $7.34. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 223,222 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.9531 dividend. This is an increase from The Central and Eastern Europe Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.92. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.
The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile (NYSE:CEE)
The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (CEE)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.