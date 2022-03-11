Analysts Issue Forecasts for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on TROW. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.64.

Shares of TROW opened at $138.58 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $133.07 and a one year high of $224.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.93%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,698,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,600,000 after purchasing an additional 147,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.