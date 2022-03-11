TheStreet Downgrades Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.85.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $199.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.75. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $192.34 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,229 shares of company stock worth $873,789 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.