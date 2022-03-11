Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) PT Raised to GBX 275

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.28) to GBX 275 ($3.60) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s current price.

BBOX has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 282 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.08) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.47) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 249.57 ($3.27).

LON:BBOX opened at GBX 227.60 ($2.98) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 233.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 232.46. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 176.30 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

