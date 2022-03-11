MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Company?s principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.40 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,982,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,111,000 after buying an additional 213,242 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,502,000 after buying an additional 1,505,098 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after buying an additional 111,693 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,228,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,065,000 after buying an additional 66,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,971,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,870,000 after buying an additional 346,924 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

