Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

KOF opened at $51.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 83,489 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after acquiring an additional 181,909 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 581,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,846,000 after acquiring an additional 95,361 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after acquiring an additional 55,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.