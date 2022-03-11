Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Immunocore stock opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. Immunocore has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,854,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 638,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 163,651 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

