Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. It provides accounts checking, savings deposits, money market, mortgage and term loans services, as well as card facilities and internet banking services, through its subsidiaries. Coastal Financial Corporation is based in WA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCB. Raymond James initiated coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coastal Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coastal Financial currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of CCB opened at $47.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $576.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.24. Coastal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 24.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Coastal Financial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 130,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 14,529.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,162,000 after acquiring an additional 60,728 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

