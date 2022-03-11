Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of MCRI opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $83.22.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after acquiring an additional 21,613 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 107.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

