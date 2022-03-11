Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.27.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday.
OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $12.31.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
