Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.88

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.88 and traded as low as $13.65. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 243,981 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

