Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the February 13th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $16.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%.
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (Get Rating)
Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
