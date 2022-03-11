Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the February 13th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $16.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 230,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

