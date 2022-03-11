BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Up 1,941.8% in February

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 835,100 shares, a growth of 1,941.8% from the February 13th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.4 days.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Shares of BWAY stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. BrainsWay has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $127.37 million, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86.
Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
