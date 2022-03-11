Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Incyte in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.59.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Incyte by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,137,539 shares of company stock valued at $153,065,544 and have sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

