Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.69 ($26.83).

NYSE STVN opened at €15.52 ($16.87) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($31.72). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,342,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stevanato Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stevanato Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC raised its position in Stevanato Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

