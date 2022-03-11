Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.69 ($26.83).

NYSE STVN opened at €15.52 ($16.87) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a twelve month high of €29.18 ($31.72). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,342,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stevanato Group by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Stevanato Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,512,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC raised its position in Stevanato Group by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.