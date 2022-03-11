Analysts Set Expectations for Veeva Systems Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veeva Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

NYSE VEEV opened at $184.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $224.54 and its 200-day moving average is $271.38. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $177.39 and a one year high of $343.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,850,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,261,210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,831 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after acquiring an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,690,000 after buying an additional 340,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.