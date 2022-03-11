BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$39.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.43.
Shares of ZZZ opened at C$27.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.10. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$26.02 and a 52 week high of C$41.97.
About Sleep Country Canada (Get Rating)
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.
