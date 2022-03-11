Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an underpeform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.45.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.06 and a twelve month high of C$30.76. The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

