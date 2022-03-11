Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cormark from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Transcontinental from C$28.00 to C$24.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

Shares of TCL.A stock opened at C$18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$18.06 and a 1 year high of C$26.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.22.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

