Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) PT Raised to C$36.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PXT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$36.00 target price (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parex Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.29.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$27.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$17.28 and a 1-year high of C$30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 7.55%.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total value of C$134,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,394,475.42. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,359,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,222,348.50. Insiders sold a total of 94,060 shares of company stock worth $2,370,497 in the last three months.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

