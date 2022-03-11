Financial Comparison: ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) & Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) and Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Innsuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT 19.02% 7.78% 1.66% Innsuites Hospitality Trust -13.65% -27.14% -5.13%

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ARMOUR Residential REIT and Innsuites Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 3 0 0 2.00 Innsuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.39%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Innsuites Hospitality Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Innsuites Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $80.79 million 10.28 $15.36 million $0.13 66.54 Innsuites Hospitality Trust $4.20 million 7.32 -$2.83 million ($0.10) -34.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Innsuites Hospitality Trust. Innsuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARMOUR Residential REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Innsuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 64.2% of Innsuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Innsuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out 923.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Innsuites Hospitality Trust pays out -20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ARMOUR Residential REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats Innsuites Hospitality Trust on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT (Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration. The company was founded on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

About Innsuites Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

