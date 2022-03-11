Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AXL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

NYSE AXL opened at $8.40 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.26 million, a PE ratio of 280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 896,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 322,503 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 177,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 49,896 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.