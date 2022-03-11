FIGS, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for FIGS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. FIGS’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FIGS. Cowen upped their target price on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. FIGS has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FIGS by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,324 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of FIGS by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

