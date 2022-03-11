Arch Resources, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $19.57 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $19.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $11.97. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $17.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $15.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $61.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.17.

ARCH opened at $157.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.81. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $163.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The company’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.07) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

