Brokerages Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) to announce $1.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 354.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.05 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SOLO stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $218.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through the Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

