Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of NWF stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59. NWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 182.50 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($3.01). The stock has a market cap of £104.16 million and a P/E ratio of 106.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 208.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 208.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.60%.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

