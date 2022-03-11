Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.19) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 283 ($3.71) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($4.00) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 281.63 ($3.69).

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 258 ($3.38) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 264.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 263.10. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.76). The stock has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

