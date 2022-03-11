Pearson’s (PSON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

PSON has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.79) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($7.99) to GBX 630 ($8.25) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.19) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.73) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 749.17 ($9.82).

LON:PSON opened at GBX 649.60 ($8.51) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.08. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 883.60 ($11.58). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 623.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 650.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 14.20 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.95%.

In other Pearson news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,756,982.40).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

