Shaftesbury’s (SHB) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 545 ($7.14) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.25) to GBX 650 ($8.52) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.50) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.78) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.65) to GBX 650 ($8.52) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 632.86 ($8.29).

Shares of SHB stock opened at GBX 582 ($7.63) on Tuesday. Shaftesbury has a 1 year low of GBX 528 ($6.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 674.50 ($8.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 604.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 616.24. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -11.19.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

