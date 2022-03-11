Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Novan, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Novan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.17) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Novan’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. Novan has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.04.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative net margin of 1,003.79% and a negative return on equity of 152.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Novan during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

