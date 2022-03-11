Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for InterRent REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Desjardins also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

InterRent REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.