Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $81.80

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 81.80 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.55). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 113.80 ($1.49), with a volume of 4,554,512 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANR. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.88) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £890.86 million and a P/E ratio of -126.44.

In other news, insider Justin George Hondris sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92), for a total transaction of £350,000 ($458,595.39).

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

