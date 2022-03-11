American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.40. American Shared Hospital Services shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 6,445 shares changing hands.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMS. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 58,463 shares during the period.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

