VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Update

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 15,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VPRB opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. VPR Brands has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

VPR Brands LP engages in the development, marketing and distribution of electronic cigarettes, personal vaporizers, and pocket lighters. Its brands include Dissim, HoneyStick, Goldline, Krave, VaporX, Vaporin, and Helium. The company was founded on July 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

