VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Short Interest Update

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 15,500.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VPRB opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. VPR Brands has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
About VPR Brands (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VPR Brands (VPRB)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.