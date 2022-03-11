Short Interest in YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Expands By 2,200.0%

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 2,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of YASKAWA Electric stock opened at $75.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YASKAWA Electric has a 12-month low of $73.77 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its 200-day moving average is $92.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 21st.

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

