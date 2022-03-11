OptiNose, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:OPTN)

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for OptiNose in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.23 on Thursday. OptiNose has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.54.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 37,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 22,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

