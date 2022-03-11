Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($161.63) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($176.09) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($211.96) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €161.45 ($175.49).
Sixt stock opened at €128.90 ($140.11) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €148.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €142.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. Sixt has a 1-year low of €101.20 ($110.00) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($185.11).
Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.
