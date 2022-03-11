Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €8.50 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.24) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.61) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.46) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.34) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.61) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.09) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.72 ($8.39).

CBK stock opened at €6.28 ($6.83) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €4.70 ($5.11) and a 12-month high of €9.51 ($10.34). The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of €7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.68.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

