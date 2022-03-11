Critical Comparison: Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO) versus ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Carbon Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Carbon Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carbon Energy.

Volatility & Risk

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Carbon Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I (Get Rating)

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Carbon Energy (Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. The company was founded on March 31, 1959 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

