Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.73.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

