Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Cut to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.73.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.43.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
