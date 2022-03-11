Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Up 5.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $14.24 and last traded at $14.24. 2,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 278,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Specifically, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $937.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $518.96 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 10.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

