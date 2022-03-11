Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SURF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surface Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.60.

NASDAQ:SURF opened at $2.88 on Monday. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $135.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.44). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 56.34% and a negative net margin of 2,920.92%. Research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth $138,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 631.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 286,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 247,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

