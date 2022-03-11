IDT (NYSE:IDT) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

IDT stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $858.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. IDT has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $370.08 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDT by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,303,000 after acquiring an additional 113,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 467.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 60,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in IDT by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 18,427 shares during the period. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

