Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.10. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Diversey shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 3,535 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Diversey from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Diversey by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Diversey by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $672.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

