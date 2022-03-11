CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $169.79, but opened at $188.90. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $186.31, with a volume of 142,019 shares.
The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.07 and a 200 day moving average of $225.19. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
