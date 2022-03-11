Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.44, but opened at $37.66. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 5,015 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 5,231 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $192,657.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,857 shares of company stock worth $2,443,890. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

