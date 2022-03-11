MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $281.74, but opened at $316.57. MongoDB shares last traded at $320.63, with a volume of 30,517 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.50.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 195,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,089,639 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after buying an additional 37,116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

