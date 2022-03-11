Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.94, but opened at $9.58. Cricut shares last traded at $9.97, with a volume of 9,323 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.51 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 944,169 shares of company stock valued at $18,425,762 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

